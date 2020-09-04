Ousted Malian President Allowed to Travel Abroad for Medical Treatment - Military Source

Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been permitted to travel abroad to receive medical treatment, a military source told Sputnik on Friday, adding that Keita would soon leave for the United Arab Emirates and France

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been permitted to travel abroad to receive medical treatment, a military source told Sputnik on Friday, adding that Keita would soon leave for the United Arab Emirates and France.

Earlier in the week, the 75-year-old ex-Malian leader, who suffered several heart attacks, was taken to a private clinic in the capital of Bamako, as his health condition deteriorated, according to his inner circle.

"Keita was allowed to travel abroad for treatment and would soon leave for the UAE and France," the source said.

"The leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, Assimi Goita, had visited Keita to check his condition, and doctors affirmed the necessity to transfer him abroad for treatment as soon as possible," the source noted.

Keita was toppled by the military junta in late August.