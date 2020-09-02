UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ousted Malian President Keita Hospitalized - AP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Ousted Malian President Keita Hospitalized - AP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Ousted Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been hospitalized at a private clinic, AP reported citing sources.

It said the condition of Keita, 75, was not immediately known.

It was not clear either if he would be taken abroad for treatment.

A mutiny in Mali began on August 18 at a military base near the capital of Bamako.

Mutineers said they had arrested President Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced his resignation and the dissolution of the government and parliament.

The mutineers called for a political transition in the country and general elections. In a statement released on August 20, the coup organizers said that a specially appointed president, who can be either military or civilian, would rule Mali during the transition period.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Mali Bamako August Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

54 seconds ago

ADNOC, Apollo-led consortium enter into $5.5 billi ..

11 minutes ago

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

7 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

8 hours ago

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

9 hours ago

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.