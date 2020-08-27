UrduPoint.com
Ousted Malian President Keita Not Under House Arrest - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:29 PM

Ousted Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was let go from the rebels' custody earlier in the day, is not under house arrest, a military source told Sputnik on Thursday

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Ousted Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was let go from the rebels' custody earlier in the day, is not under house arrest, a military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, African regional Jeune Afrique media outlet reported, citing the Keita family, that rebels transported him to a military-guarded residence in Sebenikoro.

"The Malian authorities no longer keep the ousted president under arrest. He was delivered to the Sebenikoro residence in the early hours of Thursday," the source said. "The residence is currently under surveillance by the security forces solely for his safety, this is not house arrest."

The other kidnapped Malian officials are still in the rebels' custody, according to the source.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at a military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali. They demanded political reforms, transition of power and a new general election. Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.

The restive military have closed the country's borders, imposed a curfew and established a new institution, dubbed National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

The M5-RFP movement, which had led anti-government protests in Mali for months before the coup, has promised to cooperate with the military in organizing the power transition period. They had the first meeting on Wednesday.

