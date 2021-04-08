UrduPoint.com
Ousted Myanmar Ambassador To UK Urges International Help

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:17 PM

Myanmar's ambassador to Britain, ousted from his London embassy, on Thursday called for the international community to help his country after the UK confirmed it could no longer recognise him

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Myanmar's ambassador to Britain, ousted from his London embassy, on Thursday called for the international community to help his country after the UK confirmed it could no longer recognise him.

"Please assist our country and help our country as without international assistance we will not be able to get out of this mess," Kyaw Zwar Minn told reporters outside the central London embassy.

Daily protests in Myanmar demanding a return of democracy following a February military coup have rocked the country and brought a brutal response from the armed forces, with almost 600 civilians killed according to a local monitoring group.

Kyaw Zwar Minn raised the prospect he could die if he returned to Myanmar. Asked if thought he would be killed if went back as military leadership has requested, he said: "Who knows?"Britain confirmed Thursday that it could no longer recognise Myanmar's ambassador in London, after the ruling junta issued formal notification that he had been withdrawn for supporting the deposed government.

UK sources said the government, in line with diplomatic policy, had to accede to the junta's decision regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn, after he was locked out of the embassy on Wednesday.

