Ousted Myanmar Lawmakers Appoint Vice President

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Ousted Myanmar lawmakers on Tuesday appointed the vice president, tasking him with performing the duties of President Win Myint, who was placed under house arrest by the military.

The Myanmar military toppled the civilian government on February 1, hours before the new parliament was due to convene. A group of elected lawmakers from the National League for Democracy the former ruling party accused by the junta of rigging the November elections has since created a committee representing the legislature to support the civil disobedience movement.

"Due to the fact that the government led by President Win Myint and State Adviser Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown by the military in a coup, Mr. Mahn Win Khaing Than has been appointed vice president to serve as the head of the union government and organize its activities," the committee wrote on Facebook.

The newly appointed vice president will perform the duties of the president in his absence, according to the statement.

Mass protests against the military rule are meanwhile ongoing across the southeastern Asian nation. The crackdown on demonstrators has left over 60 people dead.

