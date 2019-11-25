UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ousted Navy Secretary Made Secret Deal With Trump: Pentagon Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:02 PM

Ousted Navy secretary made secret deal with Trump: Pentagon chief

The US defense secretary Monday defended the decision to sack his navy secretary, saying he went behind his back to make a deal with the White House over a convicted Navy SEAL's future

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The US defense secretary Monday defended the decision to sack his navy secretary, saying he went behind his back to make a deal with the White House over a convicted Navy SEAL's future.

Mark Esper told reporters that Richard Spencer, the Navy's top civilian, admitted to him that he had gone around Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.

"We were completely caught off guard by this information, and realized that it undermined everything we have been discussing with the president."Spencer was fired on Sunday amid a White House-Pentagon dispute over whether the Navy SEAL, accused of war crimes in a high-profile case but found guilty of a lesser offense, should be expelled from the elite commando force.

Related Topics

White House Spencer Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Mexico fell in recession in 1st semester, stagnate ..

1 minute ago

Khalid bin Zayed thanks Sheikha Fatima for caring ..

33 minutes ago

Convicted ex-advisor to Trump launches US Congress ..

1 minute ago

Eight killed in road accident in D.I Khan

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receive Emirati Jiu Jitsu champs

33 minutes ago

IGP Sindh orders transfer, postings of five police ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.