Open Menu

Ousted Nigerien President Discusses Situation In Country With Biden, Macron - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Ousted Nigerien President Discusses Situation in Country With Biden, Macron - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Nigerien Ambassador to the United States Kiari Liman Tinguiri has said that overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum discussed the situation in Niger with US President Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Bazoum has not been seen in public since he was detained by his presidential guard on July 26, but he remains "mentally strong," Tinguiri told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"Physically, the president is doing well, and he's mentally very strong," the ambassador was quoted as saying by the news agency.

On Sunday, the 15-member Economic Community of West African States gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger's neighbors, warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

Related Topics

Mali Burkina Faso United States Niger July Sunday All

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

8 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

4 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

5 hours ago
Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

5 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

15 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World