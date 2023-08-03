Ousted Nigerien President Discusses Situation in Country With Biden, Macron - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Nigerien Ambassador to the United States Kiari Liman Tinguiri has said that overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum discussed the situation in Niger with US President Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Bazoum has not been seen in public since he was detained by his presidential guard on July 26, but he remains "mentally strong," Tinguiri told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"Physically, the president is doing well, and he's mentally very strong," the ambassador was quoted as saying by the news agency.

On Sunday, the 15-member Economic Community of West African States gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger's neighbors, warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.