Open Menu

Ousted Nigerien President Expresses Belief His Gains Will Be Preserved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Ousted Nigerien President Expresses Belief His Gains Will Be Preserved

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum said on Thursday that all Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom will preserve his hard-won legacy.

"The hard-won gains will be preserved. All citizens of Niger who love democracy and freedom will take care of it," Bazoum wrote on Twitter.

Niger's military appeared on national television early Thursday to announce that Bazoum had been removed, the country's borders had been closed and a nationwide curfew had been imposed. In addition, the military said a curfew had been imposed in Niger.

On Wednesday morning, parts of the Nigerien presidential guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, and blocking off Bazoum's office and residence.

Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the presidential guard, Omar Tchiani, could be a reason for the mutiny, the Jeune Afrique news portal reported. The Riyadh-based Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing sources, that Bazoum had rejected the rebels' demand to sign his resignation letter.

Related Topics

Democracy Twitter Niamey Niger TV All Love

Recent Stories

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

12 hours ago
24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

13 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

13 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

13 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

13 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

13 hours ago

More Stories From World