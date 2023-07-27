Ousted Nigerien President Expresses Belief His Gains Will Be Preserved

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum said on Thursday that all Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom will preserve his hard-won legacy.

"The hard-won gains will be preserved. All citizens of Niger who love democracy and freedom will take care of it," Bazoum wrote on Twitter.

Niger's military appeared on national television early Thursday to announce that Bazoum had been removed, the country's borders had been closed and a nationwide curfew had been imposed. In addition, the military said a curfew had been imposed in Niger.

On Wednesday morning, parts of the Nigerien presidential guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, and blocking off Bazoum's office and residence.

Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the presidential guard, Omar Tchiani, could be a reason for the mutiny, the Jeune Afrique news portal reported. The Riyadh-based Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing sources, that Bazoum had rejected the rebels' demand to sign his resignation letter.