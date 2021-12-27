Ousted Somali Prime Minister Meets With Military - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, removed from his duties earlier in the day by President Mohamed Farmaajo, has met with the leadership of the Somali army amid growing tensions between the two senior officials ahead of the elections, country's media reported on Monday.

Roble's dismissal is reportedly linked to accusations of land grabbing from the country's naval forces for personal gain. The president said Roble tried to undermine the ongoing corruption investigation into the issue, while the prime minister has denied all allegations. Embassies of the Untied States and the United Kingdom have called for deescalation of the conflict before it leads to further deterioration of the political and security situation in the country.

The military has expressed their opposition to Farmaajo's actions, calling them an "attempted coup by the president," during a meeting held in Roble's office in the capital of Mogadishu, local Garowe newspaper reported.

Roble, in turn, has accused Farmaajo of trying to disrupt the country's elections to illegally stay in office and urged the military to stop obeying the president's orders, the newspaper said.

In September, Somali media reported that Farmaajo had temporarily suspended the work of the prime minister's office due to disagreements over the resignation of the head of national intelligence. The sides settled their differences a month later and agreed to accelerate preparations for the elections, which Roble has been put in charge of.

The country's legislative elections were scheduled to take place from October 1 to November 20, but fell through.