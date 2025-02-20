Open Menu

Ousted South Korean President Sought To Stop 'dictatorship', Says Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Ousted South Korean president sought to stop 'dictatorship', says lawyer

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Ousted South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol's bid to impose martial law was to thwart a "legislative dictatorship" by the opposition-controlled parliament, his lawyer said Thursday, as Yoon became the country's first sitting president to stand trial in a criminal case.

The 64-year-old former prosecutor has been behind bars since he was arrested last month on charges of insurrection, for which he could be sentenced to life in prison -- or face the death penalty.

Criminal proceedings at Seoul's Central District Court on Thursday morning lasted just over an hour.

Yoon attended the hearing but did not speak, an AFP journalist in the packed courtroom said.

There was heavy security around the building, with Yonhap news agency reporting police mobilised around 3,200 personnel to the site.

Prosecutors have accused the suspended president of being the "ringleader of an insurrection".

They argued Thursday against releasing him from the detention facility where he has been held since mid-January, saying Yoon could try to "influence or persuade those involved in the case".

Addressing the court, Yoon's lawyer Kim Hong-il in turn condemned the "illegal probe", arguing the "investigating body has no jurisdiction".

"The declaration of martial law was not intended to paralyse the state," Kim said.

Instead, he said, it was meant to "alert the public to the national crisis caused by the legislative dictatorship of the dominant opposition party, which had crippled the administration".

"The judiciary must serve as the stabilising force," he told the court's three judges, warning that he was "witnessing a reality where illegality compounds illegality".

Recent Stories

ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad ..

ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 2025

9 minutes ago
 GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviatio ..

GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviation training, capability develop ..

9 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, FANR discuss cooperation prospect ..

Tawazun Council, FANR discuss cooperation prospects at IDEX

9 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakis ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event

16 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel

24 minutes ago
 ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued gro ..

ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..

39 minutes ago
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defenc ..

EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities

54 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night ..

EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles

54 minutes ago
 France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned ..

France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems

54 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’ ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information

1 hour ago
 Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CE ..

Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva

1 hour ago
 EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infa ..

EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles

1 hour ago

More Stories From World