Ousted Sudanese President Bashir Arrives In Court To Face Corruption Charges - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:27 PM

Ousted Sudanese President Bashir Arrives in Court to Face Corruption Charges - Reports

Sudan's deposed leader Omar Bashir arrived in a courthouse in Khartoum on Monday for the start of his trial on graft charges, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Sudan's deposed leader Omar Bashir arrived in a courthouse in Khartoum on Monday for the start of his trial on graft charges, media reported.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years, was brought to the court in one of the armored cars as part of the convoy escorted by army vehicles, according to a video, livestreamed by the Sky news Arabia tv channel.

He is facing graft charges related to money laundering and possessing foreign Currency. Media reported that during searches at the ex-president's residence, investigators found 6 million Euros ($6.

6 million), $351,000 as well as a large sum of money in the local currency.

Bashir was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests against his rule. The Transitional Military Council (TMC) took over after the coup but has been accused of holding on to power. Last month, the Sudanese military and the opposition reached a preliminary power-sharing agreement stipulating a transitional period for the government.

