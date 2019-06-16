Ousted Sudanese President Goes Before Prosecutors - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Sudan's former President Omar Bashir was brought before prosecutors on Sunday, in what was his first public appearance since he was jailed in April, a source told Sputnik.

"The prosecutor's office in charge of corruption investigations demanded that the state prosecutor call Bashir ...

to inform him about charges against him," the source in the state prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors announced Thursday they had completed the probe into Sudan's leader of 30 years and filed charges of foreign Currency manipulations and acquiring illicit wealth against him.

The 75-year-old was escorted from the Kobar maximum security jail in the capital Khartoum. He was toppled in April and spent the first days under guard in the presidential palace before being moved to prison.