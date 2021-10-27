UrduPoint.com

Ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Returns Home - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Returns Home - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was ousted in a military coup, is returning home, Al Hadath broadcaster reported, citing sources.

According to the broadcaster, servicemen are escorting him.

Earlier, the chairman of the transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said at a press conference that Hamdok was at his, al-Burhan's, home and everything was fine with him. Al-Burhan also said that Hamdok would be able to return to his own home when the situation calms down and he was no longer threatened.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Threatened Fine Sudan

Recent Stories

Global Village opens its 26th Season, with unique ..

Global Village opens its 26th Season, with unique entertainment, food, shopping ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates recognised for excellence in digital cust ..

Emirates recognised for excellence in digital customer experience

1 hour ago
 27th edition of iconic Dubai Shopping Festival to ..

27th edition of iconic Dubai Shopping Festival to run on 15 December-29 January

1 hour ago
 ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in J ..

ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in January 2022

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid opens 6th Annual Asian Infrast ..

Mohammed bin Rashid opens 6th Annual Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s Bo ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department completes ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department completes 14,210 Licenses during 2021 Q3

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.