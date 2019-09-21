UrduPoint.com
Ousted Tunisian President Ben Ali Buried In Saudi Arabia - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 10:36 PM

Ousted Tunisian President Ben Ali Buried in Saudi Arabia - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Former Tunisian President Zine Abidine Ben Ali, who was ousted as a result of popular unrest in 2011, has been buried in the Saudi city of Medina, Al-Watan newspaper reported on Saturday.

Ben Ali was residing in Saudi Arabia in exile for eight years. He died on Thursday aged 83 in a hospital in the city of Jeddah, where he was undergoing treatment.

Media give conflicting reports as to whether the former president's family asked Tunisia for permission to bury him at home.

Ben Ali was ruling Tunisia from 1987-2011. He was toppled as a result of the Jasmine Revolution in January 2011, after which he fled to Saudi Arabia with his family. In Tunisia, he was sentenced to four life terms and to $100 million fine over killings of protesters, abuse of power and embezzlement.

