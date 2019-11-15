UrduPoint.com
Ousted US Envoy Testifies At Trump Impeachment Hearing

Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:23 PM

An ousted US envoy to Ukraine who said she felt threatened by Donald Trump testified Friday on Day Two of impeachment hearings looking into whether the president abused his office for personal political gain

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :An ousted US envoy to Ukraine who said she felt threatened by Donald Trump testified Friday on Day Two of impeachment hearings looking into whether the president abused his office for personal political gain.

Earlier witnesses in the inquiry said ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was removed after a smear campaign involving Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accused of helping to coordinate the president's effort to pressure Kiev into investigating his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Yovanovitch, a highly regarded career diplomat who was pulled from her post in May, will now tell her side of the story in an open, nationally televised setting, as Democratic lawmakers sharpen their case against the president.

"Ambassador Yovanovitch was serving our nation's interest in fighting corruption in Ukraine," House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, who is overseeing the impeachment probe, said in his opening statement.

"But she was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the president's personal and political agenda. For that, she was smeared and cast aside."Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the panel, hit back by dismissing what he called "Watergate fantasies."

