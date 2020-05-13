UrduPoint.com
Ousted US Health Official Warns Of Darkest Winter Ahead Due To Coronavirus - Testimony

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Ousted US Health Official Warns of Darkest Winter Ahead Due to Coronavirus - Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A second wave of the novel coronavirus this coming winter could be the darkest in history with death tolls that exceed the great Influenza pandemic 100 years ago, fired Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) chief Rick Bright will tell Congress on Thursday, according to his published testimony.

"[T]he undeniable fact is there will be a resurgence of the COVID-19 this fall, greatly compounding the challenges of seasonal influenza and putting an unprecedented strain on our health care system," Bright said in the published testimony. "Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be darkest winter in modern history.

"

The novel coronavirus is highly-transmissible and deadly, and it not only claims lives but is also disrupting the very foundations of all societies, Bright said.

"The world is confronting a great public health emergency which has the potential to eclipse the devastation wrought by the 1918 influenza which globally claimed over 50 million lives," Bright warned.

On April 21, 2020, Bright was removed from his positions as the Director of BARDA and Health and Human Services (HHS) Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response by the HHS leadership and transferred to a more limited position at the National Institutes of Health.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

