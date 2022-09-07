(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Some 62 cargo vessels carrying agricultural products have departed from Ukrainian ports since the signing of the grain deal, with only seven of them en route to Africa, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Sixty-two vessels exported almost 1.5 million tonnes of agricultural products... you may remember quite well when Russia was blamed for a possible start of the severe hunger in Africa and Asia," Zakharova told the Sputnik broadcaster.

Only several ships transported cargo to the countries in need, with one heading to Ethiopia, one to Sudan, five to Egypt, and another four cargo ships leaving for the middle East, including Yemen, Lebanon, Israel, and Turkey.

"But there are still vessels left. Where did they depart for? I will tell you, they left for Europe, that is cynical," Zakharova added.

As of September 4, over two million tonnes of food products have been transported out of Ukrainian ports via sea under the Istanbul grain deal.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.