UrduPoint.com

Outage Ends At Ukraine Nuclear Plant, As International Inspection Prepared

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Outage ends at Ukraine nuclear plant, as international inspection prepared

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied by Moscow's troops came back online on Friday afternoon, the state operator said, after Kyiv claimed it was cut from the national power grid by Russian shelling

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied by Moscow's troops came back online on Friday afternoon, the state operator said, after Kyiv claimed it was cut from the national power grid by Russian shelling.

The plant -- Europe's largest nuclear facility -- was severed from Ukraine's power network for the first time in its history on Thursday due to "actions of the invaders", Energoatom said.

In an update, the operator said that as of 2:04 pm (1104 GMT) the plant "is connected to the grid and produces electricity for the needs of Ukraine" once again.

Zaporizhzhia has been cause for mounting concern since it was seized by Russian troops in the opening weeks of the war.

In recent weeks, Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for rocket strikes around the facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Energodar.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Thursday the cut-off was caused by Russian shelling of the last active power line linking the plant to the network.

"Russia has put Ukrainians as well as all Europeans one step away from radiation disaster," he said in his nightly address.

Energoatom said the outage was caused by ash pit fires at an adjacent thermal power plant, which damaged a line connecting the only two of the plant's six reactors in operation.

The three other power lines linking the complex to the national grid "were earlier damaged during terrorist attacks" by Russian forces, the operator said.

On Friday afternoon Energoatom said one reactor had been reconnected "and capacity is being added".

- No time to lose - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has previously said the situation at the plant is "highly volatile" and "underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster".

"We can't afford to lose any more time," the organisation's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Thursday.

"I'm determined to personally lead an IAEA mission to the plant in the next few days.

" Ukraine energy minister adviser Lana Zerkal said the inspection "is planned for the next week, and now we are working on how they will get there".

But in an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV on Thursday evening, she was sceptical the mission would go ahead, despite Moscow's formal agreement.

"They are artificially creating all the conditions so that the mission will not reach the site," she said.

Zelensky has said "the IAEA and other international organisations should react much quicker".

Energoatom did not disclose whether there were blackouts as a result of the power cut.

However, the mayor of the city of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday "Russian occupiers cut off the electricity in almost all occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia".

- 'Unacceptable' - Kyiv suspects Moscow intends to divert power from the Zaporizhzhia plant to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russian troops in 2014.

But on Thursday, Washington issued a direct warning against any such move.

"The electricity that it produces rightly belongs to Ukraine," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Any attempt to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid and redirect to occupied areas is unacceptable." President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation with Zelensky, also called for Russia to return full control of the plant and let in nuclear inspectors, the White House said.

Zelensky said he had spoken with Biden and thanked him for the United States' "unwavering" support.

Britain's defence ministry has warned that weekend satellite imagery shows an increased presence of Russian troops at the power plant.

Armoured personnel carriers were deployed within 60 metres (200 feet) of one reactor and "Russian troops were probably attempting to conceal the vehicles by parking them under overhead pipes and gantries".

"Russia is probably prepared to exploit any Ukrainian military activity near (the plant) for propaganda purposes," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear White House Vehicles Melitopol Lead United States SITE All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Flood wreaks havoc in D I Khan, kills 12 people, i ..

Flood wreaks havoc in D I Khan, kills 12 people, injures over 50 others

1 minute ago
 Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magis ..

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

1 minute ago
 KMC to establish camps in metropolis to collect do ..

KMC to establish camps in metropolis to collect donations for flood/rain victims ..

1 minute ago
 Four killed in Tigray airstrike as Ethiopia denies ..

Four killed in Tigray airstrike as Ethiopia denies targeting civilians

1 minute ago
 Rain-wind-thundershower likely at various parts of ..

Rain-wind-thundershower likely at various parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 Novatek Acquires TotalEnergies' Stake in JV Ternef ..

Novatek Acquires TotalEnergies' Stake in JV Terneftegas, Boosting Ownership to 1 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.