Outage On AT&T Wireless Service Hits Thousands In US For Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 12:00 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Thousands of AT&T customers in the United States lost cell phone service for hours Thursday, with US officials saying there was no immediate indication of any cybersecurity attack.

AT&T had succeeded by midday in winnowing the number of affected customers to a few thousand from a peak of 75,000. A few hours later near mid-afternoon, the company said it had fully restored all service.

"We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers," AT&T said. "We sincerely apologize to them."

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a White House briefing that "right now, we're being told that AT&T has no reason to think that this was a cyber security incident.

The FBI told AFP it "is in contact with AT&T regarding today's network outage. Should we learn of any malicious activity we will respond accordingly."

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency "is aware of the reports and we are working closely with AT&T to understand the cause of the outage and its impacts, and stand ready to offer any assistance needed," said CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Eric Goldstein.

