Outage on AT&T wireless service hits thousands in US for hours

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Thousands of AT&T customers in the United States lost cell phone service for hours Thursday, with US officials saying there was no immediate indication of any cybersecurity attack.

AT&T had succeeded by midday in winnowing the number of affected customers to a few thousand from a peak of 75,000.

A few hours later near mid-afternoon, the company said it had fully restored all service.

"We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers," AT&T said. "We sincerely apologize to them."