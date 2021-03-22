UrduPoint.com
Outbound Parcels Through Xinjiang Port Exceed 10 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:03 PM

Outbound parcels through Xinjiang port exceed 10 million

The Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, handled more than 10 million outbound parcels this year, a volume achieved 39 days earlier than last year

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, handled more than 10 million outbound parcels this year, a volume achieved 39 days earlier than last year.

The parcels, mainly packed with toys, furniture, clothing and daily necessities, are worth more than 20 million U.S. Dollars, according to the customs of the pass.

The cross-border e-commerce parcels have been sent to countries like Belgium and Germany.

The trip takes less time compared with sea transport and costs much less compared with air freight.

