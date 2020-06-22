Outbreak of COVID-19 Registered at US Andersen Air Base on Guam Island - Military

A surge in COVID-19 cases has been recorded at the US Andersen air base on the island of Guam in the Western Pacific, where a total of 37 servicemen in two units have been infected, Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell, commander of the 36th Wing at the base, said on Monday

"Recently, Andersen AFB [Air Force Base] has experienced a surge of COVID19 positive cases among service members assigned to the base," Boswell said in a statement, as quoted by the Pacific news Center.

According to the military, there are two groups of COVID-19 cases on Guam. One unit includes 35 cases among airmen who arrived on the island on May 25 and were restricted to their hotel and their work at Andersen.

Another air force unit that came as a medical team to support Naval Hospital Guam's efforts to fight COVID-19 in early April has two cases of the disease.

"In summary, the current total of Airmen who have tested positive with COVID-19 is 37. Again, all are in medical quarantine at Andersen AFB," Boswell said.

Boswell added that a command investigation is underway to determine whether the airmen were infected with the virus on Guam or before arriving on the island.

According to the military, the outbreak might have been caused by a breach of the movement restriction orders.