Outbreak Of H5N6 Bird Flu Registered In Southwestern China - Agriculture Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 06:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) An outbreak of the H5N6 bird flu has been registered in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, no cases of human infection so far, the country's Agriculture Ministry reported.

"An outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu took place at a farm in the Xichong country of the Nanchong urban district of the Sichuan province," the ministry said in a statement.

Out of 2497 domestic birds, 1840 got infected and died.

The local authorities have undertaken all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including culling over 2,260 birds.

Earlier in the month, the ministry reported an outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu in the Shuangqing district of Shaoyang city, located in the Hunan province.

