Outbreak of More Than 200 COVID-19 Cases at US Diplomatic Mission in India - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) There has been an outbreak of more than 200 novel coronavirus cases among the workforce at the US diplomatic mission in India, which includes the US embassy in New Delhi and consulates across the country, CNN reported on Friday citing sources.

The State Department has conducted a medical evacuation for American citizens working for the US mission to India, the report said.

The report noted that it is unclear which US diplomatic facilities in India have been affected or if the number of positive cases has increased.

The Indian Ministry of Health said on Friday that the country has registered 414,188 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 21,491,598. The death toll has risen by 3,915 to 234,083 people. More than 17.61 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 32.6 million patients.