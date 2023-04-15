Outbreak of Unknown Disease Kills 4 in Kenya - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Four people have died in an outbreak of an unknown disease in Kenya's western Kakamega county, the Kenyan Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"As 14th April 2023, 627 patients have been taken ill; while nineteen (19) students are currently admitted in 7 health facilities across the country, all of whom are in stable condition.

Unfortunately, we have lost 4 patients to this illness," the ministry said in a statement published on Twitter.

The preliminary analysis indicates that the disease has progressed in two high schools in Kakamega since March 1, the ministry added.

The main symptoms of the disease are fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, the statement read.

The two schools have been closed and the investigation into the causes of the outbreak continues.