Outbreaks Of COVID-19, Other Diseases Causing 'Multiple Deaths' In Aden - Yemeni Official

Tue 30th June 2020

The health situation in the separatist-controlled southern Yemeni province of Aden is really dire, as locals are suffering from several diseases, including COVID-19, malaria and dengue, Hamzah Alkamaly, the Yemeni deputy minister for youth and sports, told Sputnik

"They have coronavirus [in Aden], they have malaria fever, they have dengue fever and other seasonal fevers. Those accumulated together cause multiple deaths. Last May, in 2019, the deaths from the fevers in Aden in May was about 800. This year it's 2100," Alkamaly said.

According to the deputy minister, the overall humanitarian situation in the war-torn country is catastrophic.

Yemen has so far confirmed over 1,100 coronavirus cases, including 432 recoveries and 304 deaths.

The country has been suffering from a massive humanitarian crisis considered by the United Nations to be the worst in the world. Along with a long-running fight against the rebel Houthi movement, the government has been locked in conflict with the Southern Transitional Council, which seeks to secede from Yemen and controls the Aden province and several other areas.

