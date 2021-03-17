Outcome of Israeli Snap Vote May End Up Determined by Losing Parties - Candidate

The Israeli parties that will individually not pass the electoral threshold in the snap election may collectively end up determining the outcome by garnering the votes that could have otherwise been cast for one of the front-runners and decided their victory, Sofi Ron-Moria, a candidate from the New Hope center-right party, told Sputnik on Tuesday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Israeli parties that will individually not pass the electoral threshold in the snap election may collectively end up determining the outcome by garnering the votes that could have otherwise been cast for one of the front-runners and decided their victory, Sofi Ron-Moria, a candidate from the New Hope center-right party, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

New Hope was established in early December by former Interior Minister Gideon Saar after he quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and announced plans to run for premiership during the upcoming March 23 election, which will be the fourth in two years after the collapse of the Netanyahu-led coalition government. In the beginning of January, Saar and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, the Yamina party leader, reportedly signed an agreement to share extra votes between their parties to oppose Netanyahu's candidacy. Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's Yesh Atid party, later told Sputnik that he also had no plans to enter a unity government with ruling Likud.

"Those parties that are on the verge of failing to pass the electoral threshold can determine the outcome of the election. We have three - four small borderline parties," Ron-Moria said.

The first such "borderline" party she mentioned was the Religious Zionist Party, which is expected to "definitely support" Netanyahu if it passes the qualifying threshold, 3.5 percent. The left-wing Meretz party and the Blue and White alliance, on the other hand, will most likely stand against the incumbent prime minister.

The United Arab List (Ra'am), which left the Joint List alliance of Arab parties in January, if voted into parliament, is expected to support Netanyahu but not become part of his coalition.

"On one hand, it is an ally of Netanyahu, but this party cannot be as a building block of his coalition, because neither the Religious Zionist party nor [right-wing Yamina party's leader] Naftali Bennett will agree to be in the same coalition with the party," Ron-Moria said.

The New Hope candidate explained that the Israeli political landscape is now divided between two right-wing camps � one is headed by Netanyahu and the other one is commonly dubbed "Just Not Bibi." Both have equal political weight, according to Ron-Moria, and, therefore, in order to gain advantage, they need to seek support from either the Arab parties or the ultra left.