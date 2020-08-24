UrduPoint.com
Outcome Of Navalny's Illnes Unknown, Long-Term Effects Possible - Charite Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:02 PM

The possible outcome of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's illness, supposedly caused by a poisoning, remains unclear and long-term consequences, especially for his nervous system cannot be ruled out, the press service of the Charite hospital in Berlin said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The possible outcome of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's illness, supposedly caused by a poisoning, remains unclear and long-term consequences, especially for his nervous system cannot be ruled out, the press service of the Charite hospital in Berlin said on Monday.

"The outcome of the illness remains uncertain, and long-term consequences, especially for his nervous system, cannot be ruled out at any time," the press release said.

The report added that German doctors "maintain close contact with the wife of Alexey Navalny."

