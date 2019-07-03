UrduPoint.com
Outcry As Dozens Killed In Air Strike On Libya Migrant Centre

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:39 PM

International condemnation mounted on Wednesday after more than 40 migrants were killed in an air strike on a detention centre in Libya that the UN-recognised government blamed on rival strongman Khalifa Haftar

The UN envoy to the North African nation said the raid was a possible war crime, while the European Union denounced the "horrific" attack.

Bodies were strewn on the floor of the hangar in a Tripoli suburb, mixed with the belongings and blood-soaked clothes of migrants, an AFP photographer said.

