Outdated Border Policies Hinder US Effort To Counter Fentanyl Threat - Watchdog

Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:05 PM

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) inspection policies are obsolete and have failed to keep up with new technologies to handle fentanyl, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said on Tuesday

"Because CBP has not updated many of its policies - in a few cases for almost 20 years - they do not always reflect changes in technology or processes, such as those for conducting searches and handling fentanyl," the GAO said. "This leaves officers without guidance they need to do inspections properly and consistently.

The GAO recommended that the CBP commissioner update port of entry search policies and analyze results of self-inspection programs and covert tests to identify and address deficiencies. The CBP should also set an ambitious but realistic target for the land border interception rate for passengers in privately-owned vehicles with major violations, the report said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that that has contributed to the spike in overdose deaths in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

