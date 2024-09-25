Open Menu

Outdated Rules, Limited Metro Collide For 'unbearable' Athens Gridlock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Outdated rules, limited metro collide for 'unbearable' Athens gridlock

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Straining to squeeze his taxi between two hulking trucks blocking an Athens street, 66-year-old cabbie Damianos says he's never seen traffic congestion in the Greek capital this bad.

"It's unbearable," groans the veteran who has been behind the wheel the past 14 years.

A mishmash of local traffic plans combined with a burgeoning fleet of cars have worsened the gridlock.

Now the city is counting on new technologies, expanded public transport and eventually a single traffic authority to bring some relief -- but improvement will not come fast.

During rush hour, queues several kilometres long form on Kifissos and Attiki Odos, the main motorways into the capital of 3.8 million -- and inner streets are not much better off.

An April survey by pollsters Opinion Poll showed that Athenians consider congestion and parking the second gravest concern in the capital, behind cleanliness.

The daily grind is monitored by an agency tucked away on a tiny Athens street, barely wide enough for a van.

The capital's traffic control hub manages circulation across 66 municipalities.

Related Topics

Traffic Athens Van Hub April National University Million

Recent Stories

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

12 minutes ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

20 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

20 hours ago
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

21 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

22 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

22 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

22 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

1 day ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

1 day ago

More Stories From World