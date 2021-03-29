The stay-at-home COVID-19 order has been lifted in England as part of the UK government's roadmap out of the lockdown, allowing outdoor sports facilities including swimming pools, tennis courts and golf courses to reopen and two households or groups of up to six people to meet in parks and private gardens from Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The stay-at-home COVID-19 order has been lifted in England as part of the UK government's roadmap out of the lockdown, allowing outdoor sports facilities including swimming pools, tennis courts and golf courses to reopen and two households or groups of up to six people to meet in parks and private gardens from Monday.

But confirming the further easing of the third lockdown that was imposed in England in January, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a cautious note urging people to keep the remaining restrictions in mind.

"Despite today's easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called," Johnson said in a video released by his office at number 10 Downing Street.

He reminded that people should continue to work from home when possible, minimize travel outside their area of residence and that overseas holidays are still forbidden because coronavirus cases are again surging in Europe and virus variants could threaten the UK's vaccine campaign.

"We must remain cautious with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout," the prime minister stressed.

The UK government is counting on the vaccination campaign, which has seen over 30 million people � equal to 57 percent of the country's adult population � being administered their first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines, and the steady decrease in COVID-19 cases and deaths to end the lockdown for good in June.

As part of the gradual easing of the restrictions that started in England with the reopening of schools on March 8, shops, beauty parlours, gyms and the hospitality business will be allowed to reopen from April 12, while pubs, restaurants are expected to resume indoor services from May 17, and by June 17 all limits on social contact should be lifted.