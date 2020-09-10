UrduPoint.com
Outgoing Abe Holds Call With India's Modi, Says Partnership To Remain Unchanged

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:18 PM

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a phone call with his Indian counterpart on Thursday, reaffirming that the course to develop bilateral relations will remain unchanged

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a phone call with his Indian counterpart on Thursday, reaffirming that the course to develop bilateral relations will remain unchanged.

Abe is going to step down next week due to health issues.

"[Abe] expressed his gratitude for the friendship and the relationship of trust built with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi. Prime Minister Abe also noted the memories from their mutual annual visits. Prime Minister Modi responded by expressing his appreciation to all the efforts extended by Prime Minister Abe and by recalling the time they spent together," Japan's embassy in New Delhi said.

The outgoing Japanese prime minister noted that bilateral relations have recently been elevated to "greater heights." The two also welcomed the September 9 agreement on reciprocal provision of supplies and services between their armed forces during their involvement in drills, UN peacekeeping operations and humanitarian activities.

"Both Prime Ministers affirmed that the basic policy of Japan-India-emphasis remains unchanged, and concurred with each other that the two countries continue to work closely in such areas as security, economy, and economic cooperation including the high-speed rail project," the press release added.

Separately, Modi took to Twitter to thank Abe for his personal contribution to the bilateral dialogue.

"Made a phone call to my dear friend @AbeShinzo to wish him good health and happiness. I deeply cherish our long association. His leadership and commitment have been vital in taking India-Japan partnership to new heights. I am sure this momentum will continue in the coming years," the prime minister said.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in turn, expressed hope that "the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a critical role in charting the course for the global community in the post-COVID world." It noted that Modi pledged to work closely with the new Japanese government.

Japan's parliament is set to appoint Abe's successor on September 14.

