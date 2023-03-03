UrduPoint.com

Outgoing Czech President Says Austria Can Play Mediating Role Between Russia, Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 01:20 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Austria as a neutral state could play a mediating role between Russia and Ukraine, outgoing Czech President Milos Zeman said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Zeman met with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, who arrived in Prague on an official visit.

"I told Mr. President (of Austria) that in a certain context the Austrian neutrality can allow the country to play a mediating role in case of Ukraine and Russia ... Of course I do not want to interfere with Austria's domestic affairs, I have just noted that neutrality could be of benefit in a particular context when we speak about the mediating role, for instance," Zeman said, as quoted by the Ceska Televize broadcaster.

The Czech leader added that he and Van der Bellen shared similar views on the situation in Ukraine.

The Austrian president, in turn, said that although Austria is a militarily neutral state, neutrality does not mean indifference as he praised the Czech support for Ukraine.

During the trip to Prague, Van der Bellen is also scheduled to meet with the country's incoming president, Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala and other high-ranking officials.

Zeman's second term as the Czech president expires on March 8, with Pavel expected to take an oath as the new leader the day after.

