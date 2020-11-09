UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outgoing Energy Minister Novak To Implement Russian Energy Agenda Jointly With Replacement

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Outgoing Energy Minister Novak to Implement Russian Energy Agenda Jointly With Replacement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Alexander Novak, the Russian energy minister who has been selected as a candidate for the new deputy prime minister, said on Monday that he would work on the tasks outlined by the ministry up until 2035 in tandem with his proposed replacement, Nikolay Shulginov.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggested Shulginov for the role of the energy minister and Novak, who has been in charge of the country's energy policy since 2012, for the post of deputy prime minister. The reshuffle comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree bringing the number of deputy prime ministers to 10 from the previous nine.

"Recently we have approved the development strategy for the energy industry for the period until 2035. The main trends, main avenues are outlined ... we will implement that agenda in tandem," Novak said.

The new Russian strategy was approved in June 2020 to facilitate the country's social and economic development and to secure Russia's leading positions within the global energy industry until 2035.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin June 2020 Post From Industry

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

19 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

22 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

40 minutes ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

41 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.