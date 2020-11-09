Outgoing Energy Minister Novak to Implement Russian Energy Agenda Jointly With Replacement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Alexander Novak, the Russian energy minister who has been selected as a candidate for the new deputy prime minister, said on Monday that he would work on the tasks outlined by the ministry up until 2035 in tandem with his proposed replacement, Nikolay Shulginov.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggested Shulginov for the role of the energy minister and Novak, who has been in charge of the country's energy policy since 2012, for the post of deputy prime minister. The reshuffle comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree bringing the number of deputy prime ministers to 10 from the previous nine.

"Recently we have approved the development strategy for the energy industry for the period until 2035. The main trends, main avenues are outlined ... we will implement that agenda in tandem," Novak said.

The new Russian strategy was approved in June 2020 to facilitate the country's social and economic development and to secure Russia's leading positions within the global energy industry until 2035.