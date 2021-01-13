UrduPoint.com
Outgoing Estonian Prime Minister Denies Wrongdoings In Corruption Case Against His Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas, who recently announced his resignation over a corruption probe into his Centre Party, said on Wednesday that he was never involved in illegal activities that could harm the government and the country.

Earlier this week, Estonia's public prosecutor's office said it suspected the Centre Party and five individuals of being involved in the corruption case. The party allegedly received financial support in return for approving a 39 million Euros ($47.6 million) loan that Estonia's state credit agency KredEx provided to the Porto Franco real estate development. Ratas resigned late on Tuesday following the developments.

"As the chairman of the Center Party, I can sincerely assure you that I have neither committed nor approved any acts that were contrary to the law or hurt sense of justice. Of course, as the chairman of a political party, I have to be responsible for ensuring that this issue gets a definite, clear and fair resolution," Ratas wrote on Facebook.

According to the prime minister, he contacted both the attorney general and the defense police director-general, who confirmed that he was not a suspect in the case.

"As the head of government, I did not feel in the Porto Franco case that any minister or party was trying to illegally influence the decisions taken by the government," Ratas added.

The outgoing prime minister will now need to formally announce his resignation at a Thursday government session and notify the parliament.

Meanwhile, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Wednesday named the leader of the opposition Reform Party, Kaja Kallas, as a candidate for the post of a new head of government.

"This morning I met with Prime Minister Juri Ratas, who submitted his resignation letter. It will enter into force tomorrow. Trust in our state must be restored. Today I will propose to Kaja Kallas to form a new government. The people of Estonia need trustworthy leaders," Kaljulaid said at a press conference.

The Estonian parliament on Wednesday launched consultations on the formation of the new government. According to Center Party board member Yana Toom, it will likely be formed by the Reform and Social Democratic parties, in coalition with the Isamaa party.

