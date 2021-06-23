Outgoing Iranian President Calls for Support for Elected Successor - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who will relinquish power in August 2021, urged the people on Wednesday to support President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, the state media reported.

"All of us are a system, a nation, and all should help each other," Rouhani was quoted by IRNA as saying.

He further emphasized elections as one of the pillars of the Islamic system.

In a parallel development, the President's Representative to the State Broadcasting (IRIB) Supervisory Council Ali-Reza Moezi has hinted in a tweet that the president-elect has arrived at Rouhani's office to meet him and the transition process is in progress.

Ebrahim Raisi was elected as 8th Iranian president after winning the 13th presidential election held on June 18 with over 18 million votes out of about 29 million.