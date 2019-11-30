UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Asks Lawmakers To Quickly Find New Candidate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:04 PM

Outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Asks Lawmakers to Quickly Find New Candidate

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who submitted to parliament his resignation letter on Saturday, asked lawmakers to find a new candidate to replace him as soon as possible

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who submitted to parliament his resignation letter on Saturday, asked lawmakers to find a new candidate to replace him as soon as possible.

On Friday, Mahdi announced plans to submit his resignation letter to parliament following weeks of anti-government protests in the country. According to media reports, the parliament will vote on resignation of the prime minister on Sunday.

"The resignation is an important step to end the crisis. I am asking the parliament to choose a new candidate as soon as possible, because the country in the current situation will not survive without a governance of its daily activities," Mahdi said as aired by Al Jazeera broadcaster.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood trial for excessive use of force against the protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll from the protests is currently at 400 people, and 15,000 have been injured.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Vote Iraq October November Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Petroleum prices slashed up to Rs2.90 per liter

41 seconds ago

Governor Punjab's visit to Brussels to help gettin ..

43 seconds ago

Indian conspiracy against GSP Plus will be foiled: ..

2 minutes ago

Victims buried as search for Albania quake survivo ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister orders action against murder ..

3 minutes ago

Dozens of IS Militants Captured in Eastern Afghani ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.