Outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Asks Lawmakers to Quickly Find New Candidate

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who submitted to parliament his resignation letter on Saturday, asked lawmakers to find a new candidate to replace him as soon as possible.

On Friday, Mahdi announced plans to submit his resignation letter to parliament following weeks of anti-government protests in the country. According to media reports, the parliament will vote on resignation of the prime minister on Sunday.

"The resignation is an important step to end the crisis. I am asking the parliament to choose a new candidate as soon as possible, because the country in the current situation will not survive without a governance of its daily activities," Mahdi said as aired by Al Jazeera broadcaster.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood trial for excessive use of force against the protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll from the protests is currently at 400 people, and 15,000 have been injured.