Outgoing Italian Government Failed to Overcome Russia-EU Differences - Ex-Foreign Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Former Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi expressed regret on Friday that the previous government had failed to resolve the contradictions between Russia and the European Union

On Wednesday, Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio was named Italy's new foreign minister in the new government of Giuseppe Conte, formed by the coalition of the anti-establishment M5S and its new ally, the center-left Democratic Party.

"What we did not succeed in doing was resolving the issues that continue to divide Russia and other European states. However, we have been actively working to promote the dialogue. When it continues, we must always be sure that it will lead to a result," the politician told Sputnik on the sidelines of an economic forum in the Italian city of Cernobbio.

The new foreign minister can perfectly do his job, Moavero Milanesi noted.

"Everyone should try to do more than his predecessor. We can talk about this in a few months," he said when asked whether the Di Maio could make progress in promoting relations between Russia and Europe.

The European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia for its alleged role in the war in eastern Ukraine, a claim Moscow denied. The restrictions have been rolled over every six months despite mounting costs to both EU and Russian businesses.

Some Italian politicians have warned that the sanctions hurt Italian exports. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said last year that Italy respected European solidarity but wanted to see an end to sanctions as soon as possible.