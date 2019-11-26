Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Refuses to Head New Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Tuesday that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post of the head of the new Cabinet and called on President Michel Aoun to launch parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister

"...

After my final and irrevocable decision, the president of the country, relying on the constitution, and for the sake of the future of the country and the security of its population, will call immediately for the necessary parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister and to form of a new government...," Hariri said in a statement broadcast by LBC television.

Hariri submitted his Cabinet's resignation on October 29 amid nationwide anti-government rallies that were triggered two weeks earlier by increasing costs of living, new taxes and fees.