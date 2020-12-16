Outgoing Moldova President to Discuss Further Relations With Russia During Visit to Moscow

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Outgoing Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that during his visit to Moscow he would like to discuss further Moldova-Russia relations with senior Russian officials.

Earlier, Dodon announced that he would leave for Moscow on a working visit on December 24-25.

"I will go to Moscow on a working visit.

Meetings with the heads of various state institutions, including in the State Duma, have been scheduled; bilateral meetings between parties are likely. We will discuss what will happen with the bilateral Moldovan-Russian relations and what will happen, given the changes in Moldova's domestic politics," the Moldovan leader said on the Prime tv channel.

Maia Sandu won the presidential elections in Moldova in the second round with 57.75 percent of the vote, ahead of Dodon (42.25 percent). The inauguration of the president of Moldova will take place on December 24.