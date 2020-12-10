Moldova's outgoing President Igor Dodon has congratulated the newly elected president, Maia Sandu, after her election was confirmed by the country's highest court, promising to support her bid to call a snap parliamentary election

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Moldova's outgoing President Igor Dodon has congratulated the newly elected president, Maia Sandu, after her election was confirmed by the country's highest court, promising to support her bid to call a snap parliamentary election.

"I congratulate President-elect Maia Sandu on her confirmation by the Constitutional Court.

I wish her success in the interest of the citizens," he wrote on Facebook.

Dodon said the Socialists' Party was ready to discuss the date for the parliamentary vote with Sandu's Action and Solidarity Party.

Sandu won last month's presidential election on a pro-European Union platform, after claiming 57.75 percent of the vote in a runoff against Dodon. She will be sworn in on December 24.