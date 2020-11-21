Outgoing Moldovan President Says to Take Part in CIS Summit on December 21

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Outgoing Moldovan President Igor Dodon has said that he will join the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) summit on December 21.

Dodon lost to pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu in Sunday's runoff.

The incoming president's inauguration is set for December 24-25, according to the incumbent leader.

"On December 21, I will take part in a meeting of the CIS heads of state. Just today, I have confirmed my participation," Dodon said live on the NTV Moldova channel.

In 2020, Uzbekistan holds the CIS' rotating presidency. The leaders' summit was due to have been held on October 16 via a video conference, but was postponed.