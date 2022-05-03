Outgoing South Korean President Enacts 2 Prosecution Reform Bills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday promulgated two controversial bills at his final cabinet meeting that involve stripping the country's prosecutor's office of most of its rights to investigate crimes independently, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

"Concerns about political neutrality, fairness and selective justice in the prosecution's investigation have still not been resolved... There are evaluations that (reforms) have not been enough to win public trust, which is why the National Assembly has taken a step further in separating investigations and indictment," Moon was quoted as saying by the media.

The announcement came hours after the ruling United Democratic Party passed the last of the two prosecutorial reform bills in parliament despite opposition protests.

The first of the two bills was passed on April 30 by 172 votes in favor, three against and two abstentions, and involves reducing the prosecutor's authority to investigate crimes to two areas, corruption and economic.

A second bill limiting the areas of additional prosecutorial investigations was passed on Tuesday by 164 votes in favor, three against and seven abstentions. The legislation will take effect four months after promulgation.

However, despite the fact that the bills were passed, national prosecution is still questioning the legitimacy of the process, with Deputy Prosecutor-General Park Sung-jin pointing out the absence of in-depth discussions on the bills passed.

"The Supreme Prosecutors Office will review all possible legal measures (to reverse the legislation), including a constitutional suit," Park told reporters.

In recent weeks, the Democratic Party, which holds 171 seats out of 300 in parliament, has worked to pass the bills in question and complete the prosecutorial reform promoted by the current administration before the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on May 10, as the new administration would not allow the reform to proceed.