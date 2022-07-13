Outgoing Sri Lankan President Will Depart to Singapore to Receive Asylum - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Outgoing Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and flew to Maldives, is set to depart to Singapore to receive asylum, the Republic tv broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The president will arrive in Singapore at 07:05 a.m.

local time (23:05 GMT Wednesday), the report said.

Earlier in the day, protesters gathered at the residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, demanding that he follows Rajapaksa, who announced his resignation on Monday. Wickremesinghe has declared a countrywide state of emergency, while the president, who was supposed to leave his post on July 13, fled late Tuesday night to Maldives.