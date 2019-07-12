Outgoing UK Prime Minister Announces New Government Body to Tackle Social Injustices

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced in a statement on Friday the creation of a new independent government body, the Office for Tackling Injustices (OfTI), that would use evidence-based data analysis to detect and describe discrimination of all sorts in society.

"I am proud of what we have achieved to make the UK a more just society. But there is more to be done now and in the years to come, if we are truly to say that this is a country which works for everyone - no matter who they are or where they're from. That's why the Office for Tackling Injustices will go further, using the power of data, gathered from extensive sources, to shine a spotlight on key injustices and provide the catalyst for better policy solutions," May said, as quoted in the statement.

The new body will collect and use data to analyze what barriers certain social groups encounter in their experiences with public services, including discrimination based on gender, age, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability and socio-economic background, the statement explained.

Describing an injustice the OfTI could tackle, the statement pointed to the wage disparity between male and female entry-level workers.

The announcement adds to the series of decisions May has made as her last weeks in office come to an end. She has already ordered the establishment of a modern slavery research center, brokered the first UK government-industry partnership deal in the tourism sector and legally committed the United Kingdom to net zero target carbon emissions by 2050.

May's successor will be announced on July 23 and will either be former London Mayor Boris Johnson or Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.