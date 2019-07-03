UrduPoint.com
Outgoing UK Prime Minister May Vows To Stay In Parliament After Leaving Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:37 PM

Outgoing UK Prime Minister May Vows to Stay in Parliament After Leaving Office

UK Prime Minister Theresa May promised on Wednesday that after leaving her post in mid-July she would stay in the UK parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) UK Prime Minister Theresa May promised on Wednesday that after leaving her post in mid-July she would stay in the UK parliament.

May joined the weekly Question Time in the parliament and locked horns with Liberal Democrats leader Vince Cable, who earlier claimed that she had been preparing to leave the parliament.

"I am not [leaving the parliament. Cable is] wrong on prediction, wrong on facts, typical Lib Dem - wrong on anything," she said.

May became prime minister after the Brexit vote in 2016.

After three years of negotiations and promises, she failed to achieve a consensus in parliament and within her own Conservative party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union. She finally announced her resignation in May. Currently, she serves as a caretaker prime minister until her successor is chosen later in July.

During the G20 summit in Japan, May said that it would be up to her successor to deliver on the Brexit deal. She also dodged the question of whether she considered returning to the UK government to serve on the next cabinet.

