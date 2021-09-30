UrduPoint.com

Outgoing Ukrainian Parliament's Chairman Says Tried To Create Balance In Legislature

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Outgoing Ukrainian Parliament's Chairman Says Tried to Create Balance in Legislature

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov said on Thursday that he was trying to create a balance in parliament, speaking about the initiative of his resignation.

"I hope that over these two years I did my job quite well. I acted according to the law, adhered to the regulations, I tried to create a balance within the walls of the Rada and very often, thanks to the fact that we met with the leadership of the factions, we managed to avoid difficult situation without a fisticuffs. Political claims? Then we will discuss them, but I repeat once again - not a single position is worth your values. I will not change values, whether someone wants it or not," Razumkov said on briefing on Thursday.

According to outgoing Chairman, he has not yet discussed this initiative with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but discussed it with the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia.

"I didn't talk about it with the president, I had a conversation with Arakhamia.

I also did not hear any complaints. As for the conflict, I really do not have a conflict (with the authorities), If they want to create it, this is another question. I have principles, they do not differ from those with which the Servant of the People party went to the elections in 2019, there are no ideological contradictions. I will defend my position," Razumkov said.

Razumkov added that he knows those from the party who will definitely vote for his resignation, but there are those who will be against it.

According to the Ukranian law, the parliamentary speaker can be recalled from office at any time at his request, as well as in connection with unsatisfactory work. Proposals to recall the chairman from office may be made on the initiative of at least 150 out of 450 deputies. The decision of the parliament to recall the speaker from office is adopted by an open roll-call vote by a majority of the constitutional composition of parliament, that is, at least 226 votes.

