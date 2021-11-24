UrduPoint.com

Outgoing UN Envoy Warns Extremist Groups May Step Up Activities In Libya Before Elections

Wed 24th November 2021

Outgoing UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis warned on Wednesday that violent extremist groups could increase their activities in the country to disrupt the stabilization process ahead of the December 24 general election

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Outgoing UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis warned on Wednesday that violent extremist groups could increase their activities in the country to disrupt the stabilization process ahead of the December 24 general election.

"As elections approach, there is a risk that entrenched political and institutional divisions turn into confrontation, fueled by uncompromising attitudes, inflammatory rhetoric and fake news," Kubis said at a UN Security Council meeting. "An increasing likelihood of asymmetric activities perpetrated by violent extremist organizations aiming to disrupt the stabilization process cannot be excluded."

