UrduPoint.com

Outgoing US Ambassador To Armenia Thanks Prime Minister For Cooperation - Armenian Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Outgoing US Ambassador to Armenia Thanks Prime Minister for Cooperation - Armenian Cabinet

Outgoing US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Trace, who is soon expected to become the US ambassador to Russia, thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his close cooperation and underlined the effectiveness of reforms in the country, the Armenian government said on Wednesday.

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Outgoing US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Trace, who is soon expected to become the US ambassador to Russia, thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his close cooperation and underlined the effectiveness of reforms in the country, the Armenian government said on Wednesday.

"Lynne Tracy thanked the Prime Minister and the Armenian Government for their close cooperation and noted that the changes that took place in Armenia during her term of office significantly contributed to the promotion of democracy in our country," the statement read.

The government added that Pashinyan had commended the ambassador's role in strengthening ties between the two countries and the United States' assistance in conducting reforms in Armenia that have helped Yerevan develop democratic institutions.

The Armenian prime minister discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest with Tracy and wished the US diplomat every success in her further work, the Armenian cabinet stated.

Tracy has served as US ambassador to Armenia since March 2019. On September 20, she was nominated by US President Joe Biden as the next ambassador to Russia to replace John Sullivan, who was appointed in 2019. During her career in the Foreign Service, the diplomat has also served in US missions in Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Democracy Yerevan Armenia Turkmenistan United States Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan March September 2019 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Nuclear War Threat Growing - Putin

Nuclear War Threat Growing - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Interior Minister takes notice of fire incident at ..

Interior Minister takes notice of fire incident at Itwar Bazaar

4 minutes ago
 Chinese President Arrives in Saudi Arabia to Atten ..

Chinese President Arrives in Saudi Arabia to Attend Inaugural Sino-Arab Summit

4 minutes ago
 US Expands Visas Curbs on Opponents of Transition ..

US Expands Visas Curbs on Opponents of Transition to Civilian Rule in Sudan - Bl ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to improve quality of education ..

Govt taking steps to improve quality of education in Balochistan: Marree

13 minutes ago
 US Has Not Seen Evidence of Transfers of Iranian, ..

US Has Not Seen Evidence of Transfers of Iranian, North Korean Arms to Russia- W ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.