Outgoing US Ambassador to Armenia Thanks Prime Minister for Cooperation - Armenian Cabinet

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Outgoing US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Trace, who is soon expected to become the US ambassador to Russia, thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his close cooperation and underlined the effectiveness of reforms in the country, the Armenian government said on Wednesday.

"Lynne Tracy thanked the Prime Minister and the Armenian Government for their close cooperation and noted that the changes that took place in Armenia during her term of office significantly contributed to the promotion of democracy in our country," the statement read.

The government added that Pashinyan had commended the ambassador's role in strengthening ties between the two countries and the United States' assistance in conducting reforms in Armenia that have helped Yerevan develop democratic institutions.

The Armenian prime minister discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest with Tracy and wished the US diplomat every success in her further work, the Armenian cabinet stated.

Tracy has served as US ambassador to Armenia since March 2019. On September 20, she was nominated by US President Joe Biden as the next ambassador to Russia to replace John Sullivan, who was appointed in 2019. During her career in the Foreign Service, the diplomat has also served in US missions in Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.